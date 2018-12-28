Education sector witnesses Tk 1,331cr uplifts in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Dec 28, 2018 (BSS) – Massive infrastructural uplifts implemented

spending about Taka 1,331 crore in the education sector improved academic

facilities in over 4,000 educational institutions of Rangpur division in last

ten years.

The Education Engineering Department (EED) executed the uplifts under 17

projects providing facilities like new academic buildings, computers, digital

equipments and multimedia classrooms helping students to easily understand

lessons.

Officials in EED, district administration, Local Government Department and

educational institutions said huge infrastructural developments have brought

a revolutionary change in the education sector in all eight districts of

Rangpur division.

Executive Engineer of EED Md Asaduzzaman said infrastructural uplifts done

at Taka 1,331 crore have significantly enhanced academic facilities improving

quality of education in the secondary and higher secondary levels.

“The students are getting better facilities for academic activities in

their educational institutions of Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat,

Nilphamari, Panchagarh, Thakurgaon and Dinajpur districts in the division,”

he said.

In Rangpur district, infrastructural developments were completed in 602

secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions and Begum

Rokeya University at the cost of over Taka 337 crore in last ten years.

“Following construction of four academic buildings, three residential

halls and other infrastructures at over Taka 76 crore in Begum Rokeya

University, the opportunity for higher education has brightened there,”

Asaduzzaman said.

Similarly, EED has constructed four-storey academic buildings of 154 non-

government colleges at over Taka 140 crore, 107 secondary schools at over

Taka 51 crore and 20 madrashas at over Taka 12 crore in Rangpur district.

“We have constructed four-storey academic buildings to turn 14 non-

government schools into model schools at about Taka 7.50 crore and one

academic building and two hostels for female students at Carmichael College

at about Taka 15 crore,” he added.

Besides, construction of toilet blocks, ICT Resource Centres, boundary

walls, roads, laboratories, workshops and renovation works were completed

spending about Taka 34.50 crore in different educational institutions of

Rangpur district.

Talking to BSS, Principal of Mazida Khatun Mohila College in Rangpur AKM

Sharifuzzaman said EED has constructed a five-storey academic building with

digitised ICT and IT facilities improving learning facilities in the

institution.

Science group intermediate students Asha Moni and Ishraat of the college

said the new academic with 30 computers in computer laboratory and 11

multimedia projectors have improved academic facilities.

Principal of Lalkuthi Girls’ School and College in the city Abdur Rouf

Sarker said EED has constructed a five-storey academic building with

digitised ICT and IT facilities improving education facilities in the

institution.

Intermediate students Rubina and Sheuly of the college said they are

learning lessons easily in multimedia classrooms and improving knowledge on

internet using computers at the laboratory.

Students Aklima and Roksana of intermediate level at Kanthalbari Degree

College in Kurigram said they are easily learning knowledge in new classrooms

having digitised multi-media projector facilities after massive

infrastructural uplifts.

Deputy Commissioner of Kurigram Sultana Pervin said massive

infrastructural uplifts in the education sector have improved academic

facilities and quality of education in all nine upazilas of Kurigram

district.

Divisional Director (Local Government) Zakir Hossain said infrastructural

developments in the education sector in last ten years substantially improved

academic atmosphere and facilities and quality of education allover Rangpur

division.

“Infrastructural developments are still being implemented by EDD to

further improve academic facilities at other educational institutions in the

division,” Zakir added.