Education sector witnesses Tk 1,331cr uplifts in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Dec 28, 2018 (BSS) – Massive infrastructural uplifts implemented
spending about Taka 1,331 crore in the education sector improved academic
facilities in over 4,000 educational institutions of Rangpur division in last
ten years.
The Education Engineering Department (EED) executed the uplifts under 17
projects providing facilities like new academic buildings, computers, digital
equipments and multimedia classrooms helping students to easily understand
lessons.
Officials in EED, district administration, Local Government Department and
educational institutions said huge infrastructural developments have brought
a revolutionary change in the education sector in all eight districts of
Rangpur division.
Executive Engineer of EED Md Asaduzzaman said infrastructural uplifts done
at Taka 1,331 crore have significantly enhanced academic facilities improving
quality of education in the secondary and higher secondary levels.
“The students are getting better facilities for academic activities in
their educational institutions of Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat,
Nilphamari, Panchagarh, Thakurgaon and Dinajpur districts in the division,”
he said.
In Rangpur district, infrastructural developments were completed in 602
secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions and Begum
Rokeya University at the cost of over Taka 337 crore in last ten years.
“Following construction of four academic buildings, three residential
halls and other infrastructures at over Taka 76 crore in Begum Rokeya
University, the opportunity for higher education has brightened there,”
Asaduzzaman said.
Similarly, EED has constructed four-storey academic buildings of 154 non-
government colleges at over Taka 140 crore, 107 secondary schools at over
Taka 51 crore and 20 madrashas at over Taka 12 crore in Rangpur district.
“We have constructed four-storey academic buildings to turn 14 non-
government schools into model schools at about Taka 7.50 crore and one
academic building and two hostels for female students at Carmichael College
at about Taka 15 crore,” he added.
Besides, construction of toilet blocks, ICT Resource Centres, boundary
walls, roads, laboratories, workshops and renovation works were completed
spending about Taka 34.50 crore in different educational institutions of
Rangpur district.
Talking to BSS, Principal of Mazida Khatun Mohila College in Rangpur AKM
Sharifuzzaman said EED has constructed a five-storey academic building with
digitised ICT and IT facilities improving learning facilities in the
institution.
Science group intermediate students Asha Moni and Ishraat of the college
said the new academic with 30 computers in computer laboratory and 11
multimedia projectors have improved academic facilities.
Principal of Lalkuthi Girls’ School and College in the city Abdur Rouf
Sarker said EED has constructed a five-storey academic building with
digitised ICT and IT facilities improving education facilities in the
institution.
Intermediate students Rubina and Sheuly of the college said they are
learning lessons easily in multimedia classrooms and improving knowledge on
internet using computers at the laboratory.
Students Aklima and Roksana of intermediate level at Kanthalbari Degree
College in Kurigram said they are easily learning knowledge in new classrooms
having digitised multi-media projector facilities after massive
infrastructural uplifts.
Deputy Commissioner of Kurigram Sultana Pervin said massive
infrastructural uplifts in the education sector have improved academic
facilities and quality of education in all nine upazilas of Kurigram
district.
Divisional Director (Local Government) Zakir Hossain said infrastructural
developments in the education sector in last ten years substantially improved
academic atmosphere and facilities and quality of education allover Rangpur
division.
“Infrastructural developments are still being implemented by EDD to
further improve academic facilities at other educational institutions in the
division,” Zakir added.