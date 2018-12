SYDNEY, Dec 28, 2018 (BSS/AFP) – Supermaxi Wild Oats XI won its ninth line

honours in the Sydney to Hobart ocean race Friday to become the most

successful yacht in the history of the gruelling competition.

In a thrilling finish to the 628-nautical mile (1,163-kilometre) bluewater

classic down Australia’s east coast that saw an unprecedented battle between

four supermaxis, the 100-footer crossed the finish line first in Hobart.