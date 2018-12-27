Quader urges AL activists to guard polling centers

NOAKHALI, Dec 27, 2018 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today urged Awami League (AL) leaders and activists to guard the polling stations on December 30 till the ending of vote-counting.

“Don’t leave polling stations assuming that we would win. Guard the polling stations till the vote counting ends,” he told an election rally at Bangabandhu Chhattar at Kabirhaat upazila of the district.

Quader brought allegation against his rival Oikkyafront candidate Barrister Moudud Ahmed, saying he (Moudud) is absent from electioneering.

“He (Moudud) is not seen in any campaigning or rally. He only talks to the media at home. The fact is people do not support him at all,” added Quader.