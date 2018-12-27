Oikyafront gets scared seeing AL’s mass upsurge: Nasim

SIRAJGANJ, Dec 27, 2018 (BSS)-Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammed Nasim today said the BNP led-Oikyafront got scared in the wake of a mass upsurge in favour of ‘boat’, the electoral symbol of Awami league (AL), across the country.

“A mass upsurge has been created in favour of ‘Boat’…Being perplexed, the Oikyafront is now trying to quit the election race,” he said.

Nasim said this at an election rally held in Pipul-Bariya Bazar of Kazipur area under Munshurnagar thana of the district.

He said the mass wave has been created in 2018 under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina.

He also said the people of the country would opt for honest, courageous and sagacious leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the spirit of the Liberation War in the next election slated for December 30.

Sirajgonj district AL convener Abdul Latif Tarin presided over the rally, addressed, among others by AL Vice-President Abu Yusuf Surjo, former MP Tanvir Shakil Joy and Kazipur Upazila Chairman Mozammel Hossain Bakul.

Nasim also spoke at an election rally organized by local Awami League on Alhaj Siddique High School premises at Sirajganj-5 constituency in Belkuchi.