Two BNP leaders held with 18 petrol bombs in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 27, 2018 (BSS)-Detectives of Chattogram Metropolitan

Police (CMP) arrested two BNP leaders with 18 petrol bombs from Tigerpass

area under Khulshi Police Station in the port city this morning.

The arrestees were joint secretary of BNP’s Khulshi thana unit Ruhul

Amin and its join organising secretary Mohammad Jabed.

Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Detective Branch north of CMP,

confirmed that the law enforcers arrested two local leaders of BNP with 18

petrol bombs from Tigerpass area at 6 am today.

He said legal steps would be taken in this regard.