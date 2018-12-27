Candidates busy with last moment’s electioneering in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 27, 2018 (BSS) – As the 11th parliamentary election will be held on Sunday, all the electioneering people including the contestants in greater Rajshahi are seen very busy in their campaign today like other parts of the country.

Most of the contestants are putting all their efforts to drum up support for them in all 19 constituencies of Rajshahi, Naogaon, Natore and Chapainawabganj districts on the closing day of the formal election campaign.

The heavyweight aspirants are: Minister for Jute and Textile Emaj Uddin Pramanik, MP, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, MP, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Polok, MP, Fazely Hossain Badsha, MP, Omor Faruque Chowdhury, MP, and Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, from Awami League and Barrister Aminul Haque, Mijanur Rahman Minu and Alamgir Kabir from BNP.

Flanked by a large number of leaders and workers, the contestants are seen meeting voters and different professional bodies seeking their support throughout the day braving fog as well as cold wave. All the electioneering areas got a new look with numerous posters, banners and festoons.

Side by side with male workers, the presence of female workers in the election campaign is significant this time as hundreds of women are taking part in the ongoing electioneering.

Voters said main competition is likely to be taken place between the candidates of Bangladesh Awami League and BNP in all the constituencies.

Majority people opined during voting the voters will consider various positive issues of the present government including dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and development achievements in last 10 years.

College teacher Harunur Rashid advocated for a free, fair and peaceful election. He added that the upcoming election will be inclusive and participatory which is good sign for the country’s democracy.

In Rajshahi district, there are six constituencies having 19,42,562 voters including 9,74,853 females. A total of 25 candidates are vying for all the constituencies.

A total of sixteen candidates are struggling for four constituencies in Natore district having 13,03,877 voters including 6,50,370 females.

There are twenty-nine candidates in six constituencies of Naogaon district having 20,02,736 voters including 10,07,513 females. A total of thirteen candidates are contesting for three constituencies in Chapainawabganj district having 11,75,303 voters.

Divisional Commissioner Nur-Ur-Rahman said peaceful atmosphere is prevailing here.