Armed forces to work not only as striking force, but also to resist untoward situation : EC

DHAKA, Dec 27, 2018 (BSS) – Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Shahadat Hossen Chowdhury today said the armed forces have been deployed not only as the striking force in this elections, but also they are to resist any sorts of untoward situation.

“If the law enforcers including Police, RAB and BGB are failed in containing the elections atmosphere then the armed forces will come forward usually to control the situation,” he said this while talking to the Journalists at Nirbachan Bhaban at Agargaon here.

The armed forces will perform their responsibility as per the section from 127 to 132 of the code of criminal procedure (CrPc), said the EC.

The Election Commission has set up a control room at the Nirbachan Bhaban in order to supervise the polls throughout the country, said the Commissioner. The members of all forces including the members of the armed forces have already started their work at the control room, he added.

Regarding the allegations on carrying out attack in different places in the country, the EC said a total of 122 electoral inquiry committees have already been formed and the committees will resolve these problems.

About 5 lakh members of the law enforcing agencies have been deployed for elections.