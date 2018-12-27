Excavation of five rivers begins in Panchagarh

RANGPUR, Dec 27, 2018 (BSS) – Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB)
has begun excavation and re-excavation works of five rivers at a cost of Taka
150 crore in five upazilas of Panchagarh district.
Deputy Commissioner of Panchagarh Sabina Yasmin inaugurated excavation
works at separate functions held on banks of the river Pathraz in Boda
upazila and river Bhersha in Tentulia upazila of Panchagarh on Wednesday as
the chief guest.
Boda Upazila Nirbahi Officer Syed Mahmud Hassan and Tentulia Upazila
Nirbahi Officer Saniul Ferdous presided over the functions held at their
respective upazilas.
Superintending Engineer of BWDB from its Head Ofifce Engineer Md
Enayetullah, Police Super of Panchagarh Giasuddin Ahmed, Additional Deputy
Commissioner (General) Mohammad Golam Azam, Additional Police Super Nayeemul
Hassan, Executive Engineer of BWDB for its Panchagarh division Engineer
Mizanur Rahman, among others, attended the functions.
Under the Delta Plan 2100 project, the 10-km portion of the river
Bhersha in Tentulia upazila, 20-km of the Chawai and 78-km of the Kartoa in
Sadar upazila, 20-km of the Buri Teesta in Debiganj upazila, 30-km of the
Pathraz in Boda upazila and six-km portion of the river Baro Singria in
Atoari upazila in the district are being excavated or re-excavated.
Talking to BSS, Engineer Mizanur Rahman said excavation and re-
excavation works of these smaller rivers, tributaries and their adjoining
canals and water bodies under the first phase of the Delta Plan 2100 will
increase their water catchment capacities.
After completion of excavation works, agricultural productivity will be
increased following creation of round the year irrigation facilities from the
rivers and water bodies increasing fish production and enhancing preservation
of biodiversity.
“Successful implementation of the excavation and re-excavation works of
these rivers under the Delta Plan 2100 by the Ministry of Water Resources
will largely contribute to the economic development and improving standard of
living of the common people,” Engineer Rahman added.