60-Km derelict river-canals to be re-excavated in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 27, 2018 (BSS) – More than 60-kilometer derelict small
rivers and canals will be brought under re-excavation aims at restoring their
navigability in the district.
To this end, Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) will implement
eight canal re-excavation projects in eight upazilas in the district as part
of the government’s Delta Plan 2100.
The scheduled works included 8.20 Km Nimpara canal in Charghat, 13.5 km
Beelbharti canal in Godagari, 11.50-km Beenjoshoi canal in Bagmara, 11.50-km
Gangpara canal in Paba, 4.5-km Kashardighi canal in Tanore, 5-km Ratandanga
canal in Mohanpur, 800-meter Sadhanpur Bharoilbeel canal in Puthiya and 800-
meter Daukandi canal in Durgapur.
BWDB officials revealed this while inaugurating the re-excavation works
of Sadhanpur canal under Puthiya Upazila in the district yesterday.
BWDB Additional Director General Md Khalequzzaman attended and addressed
the function as chief guest with its Chief Engineer Muhammad Ali in the
chair.
Senior Assistant Secretary of the ministry of water resources Nazmul
Islam Bhuiyan, BWDB Executive Engineer Mukhlesur Rahman, Sub-divisional
engineers Mahmudul Islam and Asif Ahmed and Shilmaria Union Parishad Chairman
Sazzad Hossain Mukul also spoke.
Engineer Khalequzzaman told the meeting that all the existing derelict
small rivers, canals and other water bodies will be brought under re-
excavation in the country’s 64 districts simultaneously by 2030.
Upon successful implementation of the mega project, both surface and
underground water and rivers navigability will be enriched. The project will
also contribute a lot towards boosting agriculture and fish farming side by
side with reducing the adverse impact of flood.