60-Km derelict river-canals to be re-excavated in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 27, 2018 (BSS) – More than 60-kilometer derelict small

rivers and canals will be brought under re-excavation aims at restoring their

navigability in the district.

To this end, Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) will implement

eight canal re-excavation projects in eight upazilas in the district as part

of the government’s Delta Plan 2100.

The scheduled works included 8.20 Km Nimpara canal in Charghat, 13.5 km

Beelbharti canal in Godagari, 11.50-km Beenjoshoi canal in Bagmara, 11.50-km

Gangpara canal in Paba, 4.5-km Kashardighi canal in Tanore, 5-km Ratandanga

canal in Mohanpur, 800-meter Sadhanpur Bharoilbeel canal in Puthiya and 800-

meter Daukandi canal in Durgapur.

BWDB officials revealed this while inaugurating the re-excavation works

of Sadhanpur canal under Puthiya Upazila in the district yesterday.

BWDB Additional Director General Md Khalequzzaman attended and addressed

the function as chief guest with its Chief Engineer Muhammad Ali in the

chair.

Senior Assistant Secretary of the ministry of water resources Nazmul

Islam Bhuiyan, BWDB Executive Engineer Mukhlesur Rahman, Sub-divisional

engineers Mahmudul Islam and Asif Ahmed and Shilmaria Union Parishad Chairman

Sazzad Hossain Mukul also spoke.

Engineer Khalequzzaman told the meeting that all the existing derelict

small rivers, canals and other water bodies will be brought under re-

excavation in the country’s 64 districts simultaneously by 2030.

Upon successful implementation of the mega project, both surface and

underground water and rivers navigability will be enriched. The project will

also contribute a lot towards boosting agriculture and fish farming side by

side with reducing the adverse impact of flood.