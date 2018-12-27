Philippines’ most active volcano spews ash anew

MANILA, Dec 27, 2018 (BSS/Xinhua) – The Philippines’ most active volcano,

Mount Mayon, spewed grayish white ash plume that rose 500 to 600 meters above

the crater Thursday morning, a Philippine volcanologist said.

Eduardo Laguerta, a resident volcanologist at the Philippine Institute of

Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), Albay province of northern

Philippines, told Xinhua that the phreatic eruptions or steam-driven

explosions occurred at 8:17 a.m. and 8:28 a.m. local time, adding that no

major eruption is expected.

Phivolcs said the volcano is at a “moderate level of unrest,” prompting the

authorities to warn residents to stay out of the volcano’s 6-km danger zone

due to possible “sudden explosions.”

The 2,460-meter cone-shaped volcano is located in Albay province,

approximately 300 km southeast of Manila on the island of Luzon.

In a bulletin issued on Thursday, Phivolcs warned that “sudden explosions,

lava collapses, pyroclastic density currents and ash fall can occur and

threaten areas in the upper to middle slopes” of the volcano.

Before the steam-driven explosions, the institute said it has recorded one

volcanic earthquake during the past 24 hours.

“Moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes that crept downslope before

drifting southwest and west-southwest was observed. Fair crater glow from the

summit could be observed at night,” the bulletin read.

Mount Mayon last erupted in January this year that prompted the authorities

to evacuate thousands of villagers.

The volcano is a popular tourist destination in northern Philippines. It is

famed for its near-perfect cone but has a long history of deadly eruptions.

It has erupted 51 times during the last 400 years.

The Philippine archipelago straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire and is prone

to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.