Poroshenko announces end to martial law in Ukraine

KIEV, Dec 26, 2018 (BSS/AFP) – Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on

Wednesday announced the end of a martial law in the country’s border regions,

which was introduced last month after Russia’s seizure of three of Kiev’s

navy vessels in the Sea of Azov.

“Today, right now, at 2:00 pm (1200 GMT) the martial law ends. This is my

principal decision,” Poroshenko said during a live streamed military cabinet

meeting in Kiev.

The president said he had reached the decision “based on analysis of all

the components of the security situation in the country”.

The move to impose martial law came after Poroshenko warned of a build-up

of Russian forces near Ukraine’s borders, escalating the most dangerous

crisis in years between the ex-Soviet neighbours.

Russian border patrol boats fired on, boarded and seized the three

Ukrainian vessels, along with 24 sailors, in November off the coast of

Crimea.

Western governments accused Russia of acting illegally and US President

Donald Trump cancelled a meeting with Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in

Buenos Aires over the incident.

“The support and concrete actions of our international partners — their

pressure on the Kremlin combined with a martial law — have stopped the worst

scenario that the Russian Federation planned,” Poroshenko said.

“They didn’t let Putin cross the new red line,” he added.

The martial law was imposed in 10 regions, including areas close to

territories controlled by Russia-backed rebels in the east of the country and

the Sea of Azov’s coast.