Dr Kamal designing ill strategy to foil polls: Nanak

DHAKA, Dec 26, 2018 (BSS) – Awami League Joint General Secretary
Jahangir Kabir Nanak today said the demand of immediate resignation of the
chief election commissioner (CEC) only three days ahead of the polls is an
ill-designed strategy of Jatiya Oikyafront leader Dr Kamal Hossain aiming to
foil the election.
“The leaders of Oikyafront and BNP-Jamaat have been taking many evil-
designed strategies to foil the polls since the declaration of the 11th
parliamentary election schedule…now they are demanding immediate
resignation of the CEC, which is one of their political motivated
strategies,” he told a press conference at AL president political office in
city’s Dhanmondi.
AL Joint General Secretary Abdur Rahman, its Organising Secretaries BM
Mozammel Haque and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Science and Technology Affairs
Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur, International Affairs Secretary Dr Shammi
Ahmed and Deputy Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua were, among others,
present at the press conference.
Nanak said Dr Kamal made derogatory comments on police at a meeting with
election commissioners on Tuesday. “Earlier, he (Dr Kamal) also spread
falsehood and made comments on army force. The nation does not expect such
derogatory speech from them.
“We as well as the nation do not understand what they are doing over the
general election,” he said.
The AL leader said the leaders of BNP-Jamaat and Oikyafront are hatching
conspiracy to foil the polls with the help of Pakistani intelligence ISI.
Every person, who believes in the spirit of the War of Liberation, will
remain alert against their conspiracy, he added.
Nanak said it is their (political parties) own decision whether they will
remain in the polls or not. The upcoming polls will not be a one-sided one
although BNP will not take part in the election and the polls will be
acceptable and competitive one, he said.
He urged the leaders of Oikyafront and BNP to return in fair and normal
politics.