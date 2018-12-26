Dr Kamal designing ill strategy to foil polls: Nanak

DHAKA, Dec 26, 2018 (BSS) – Awami League Joint General Secretary

Jahangir Kabir Nanak today said the demand of immediate resignation of the

chief election commissioner (CEC) only three days ahead of the polls is an

ill-designed strategy of Jatiya Oikyafront leader Dr Kamal Hossain aiming to

foil the election.

“The leaders of Oikyafront and BNP-Jamaat have been taking many evil-

designed strategies to foil the polls since the declaration of the 11th

parliamentary election schedule…now they are demanding immediate

resignation of the CEC, which is one of their political motivated

strategies,” he told a press conference at AL president political office in

city’s Dhanmondi.

AL Joint General Secretary Abdur Rahman, its Organising Secretaries BM

Mozammel Haque and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Science and Technology Affairs

Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur, International Affairs Secretary Dr Shammi

Ahmed and Deputy Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua were, among others,

present at the press conference.

Nanak said Dr Kamal made derogatory comments on police at a meeting with

election commissioners on Tuesday. “Earlier, he (Dr Kamal) also spread

falsehood and made comments on army force. The nation does not expect such

derogatory speech from them.

“We as well as the nation do not understand what they are doing over the

general election,” he said.

The AL leader said the leaders of BNP-Jamaat and Oikyafront are hatching

conspiracy to foil the polls with the help of Pakistani intelligence ISI.

Every person, who believes in the spirit of the War of Liberation, will

remain alert against their conspiracy, he added.

Nanak said it is their (political parties) own decision whether they will

remain in the polls or not. The upcoming polls will not be a one-sided one

although BNP will not take part in the election and the polls will be

acceptable and competitive one, he said.

He urged the leaders of Oikyafront and BNP to return in fair and normal

politics.