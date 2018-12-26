Police regrets Dr Kamal’s remarks

DHAKA, Dec 26, 2018 (BSS) – Police today protested the remarks of Jatiya

Oikyafront convenor Dr Kamal Hossain on the law enforcement agency, saying

his remarks were unexpected, unwarranted and regretful.

In a statement, police said: “Different media outlets, including print

and electronic media and online news portals, have carried out news items on

Dr Kamal Hossain’s remarks where he termed the police force as ‘Janoar

Lathial Bahini (a force of beast and muscles)’, which is unexpected,

unwarranted and regretful”.

“Dr Kamal Hossain made an attempt to put the police force, who are

entrusted with ensuring round the clock security to the people, against them,

saying that your Janoar Lathial Bahini (Chief Election Commissioner’s force)

do not let us bring out processions and rallies,” it said.

The attention of Bangladesh Police has been attracted on new items of

different media outlets about a meeting between the Election Commission (EC)

and Jatiya Oikyafront at Agargaon’s Nirbachan Bhaban here on December 25.

In the meeting, pointing his finger at CEC KM Nurul Huda, Dr Kamal

Hossain said: “If you want, you can control your ‘Janoar Lathial Bahini’,”

reads the statement.

Referring to the role of police in the 1971 Liberation War, the statement

said, “Bangladesh Police had built the first armed resistance (against the

Pakistani occupation forces) during the War of Liberation. Police never dare

to sacrifice their lives in any critical movement of the country. The

irresponsible remarks made by Dr Kamal Hossain, an organiser of Liberation

War, have created a different thought in mind of the nation”.

It also recalled the role of police in fighting terrorism, militancy

and subversive activities in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, saying, “About 27

policemen have sacrificed their lives for the noble cause”.

Bangladesh Police has been entrusted with maintaining law and order

across the country to hold a fair national election to be held on December 30

in a safe manner.

A total of 1.45 lakh members of Bangladesh Police have been engaged to

make all the election-related works uninterrupted and smooth.