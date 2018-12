PARIS, Dec 26, 2018 (BSS/AFP) – French judges have dropped their long-

running investigation into the deadly 1994 attack on former Rwandan president

Juvenal Habyarimana, which sparked the country’s genocide, a legal source

told AFP on Wednesday.

The probe has been a major source of tension between the two countries

after seven people close to current Rwandan President Paul Kagame were

charged in the French probe.