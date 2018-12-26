Iran held talks with Afghan Taliban: official

TEHRAN, Dec 26, 2018 (BSS/AFP) – Iran has held talks with the Afghan
Taliban, one of the country’s top security officials said, the Tasnim news
agency reported on Wednesday.
“The Afghan government has been informed of the communications and talks
carried out with the Taliban, and this process will continue,” said Ali
Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, according
to Tasnim.
No details on where the talks took place were given by the news agency,
which is considered close to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.
Shamkhani informed the Afghan authorities about the discussions during a
visit to Kabul on Wednesday, according to Tasnim and other agencies.
“The Islamic Republic has always been one of the primary pillars of
stability in the region and cooperation between the two countries will
certainly help in fixing Afghanistan’s security issues of today,” he said.