Electrification in 8,539 villages completes in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Dec 26, 2018 (BSS) – The Rural Electrification Board (REB) has

brought 8,539 villages of Rangpur division under electricity coverage in last

ten years improving human resources, rural economy and life-style of the

rural people.

After the rural electrification, entrepreneurs are establishing power-

run cottage, (small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and agro-based industries

creating jobs while farmers operating irrigation systems to increase food

production at reduced costs.

“We have already brought 8,539 villages, 88.85 percent of total 9,611

villages, under electricity coverage in the division while the other 1,072

villages will get power supply soon,” Superintending Engineer (Current

Charge) at REB’s Rangpur Zonal Office Manabendra Lal Mustafi said.

The REB has completed cent percent power supply in 30 upazilas out of 54

under its Rangpur zone in the division while the process is running smoothly

to bring the other 24 upazilas under cent percent electricity coverage.

“Constructions of 26,261 kilometre new power transmission and

distribution lines, 32 sub-stations and other infrastructures were completed

by REB spending Taka 4,376.46 crore under nine projects in last ten years,”

Manabendra said.

Following massive infrastructural uplifts, setting up of sub-stations,

facilities and supply and distribution lines in last ten years, Rangpur zone

of REB has a capacity of providing total 34.59 lakh power connections now in

all eight districts of the division.

Earlier in last 30-year period from 1978 to 2008, 6.15 lakh residential,

industrial and other category of electricity connections were given

benefiting 5.16 lakh families in rural areas of 54 upazilas in Rangpur REB

zone.

“In last ten years from 2008 to 2018, we have provided 18.40 lakh

similar power connections raising numbers of total given connections to 24.21

lakh and beneficiary families to 30.80 lakh now in Rangpur division,” he

said.

The provided power connections in last ten years include 21.47 lakh

residential, 1.45 lakh commercial, 29,441 charitable institutions, 15,402

cottage industries, 530 large industries, 81,763 irrigation pumps, 841

streets tights and 1654 other connections.

Out of total nine projects, the REB already completed five in last ten

years while works under four projects are progressing to provide more 15 lakh

electricity connections to the clients in Rangpur division with few months.

“Eight Palli Bidyut Samities of REB under Rangpur zone are working

relentlessly to make the government’s ‘Electricity for All’ initiative a

success by bringing every rural house, institution and establishment under

electricity coverage,” Manabendra said.

Talking to BSS, farmers Manik Mian and Ariful Haque Batul of village

Najirdigar under Rangpur Sadar upazila said they cultivate Boro rice and

other crops on their lands using own electricity-run irrigation pumps.

“I spend Taka 3,000 per acre of my sandy land for cultivating Boro rice

using an electricity-run irrigation pump while other farmers spend up to Taka

10,000 per acre using diesel-run shallow tube wells,” Ariful said.

Anwarul Islam of village Chandanpat Matiyapara under Rangpur Sadar

upazila said he set up a welding workshop at nearby Chandanpat Bazar and

started welding works using electricity three years ago.

“I have earned Taka 22,000 to 30,000 a month now after paying monthly

electricity bills ranging between Taka 1,500 and 2,500,” Islam said.

Motiar Rahman of village Sreerampur in Rangpur said he runs a husking

mill using electricity and crushes paddy at Chandanpat Bazar to earn Taka

25,000 monthly meeting all expenses.

Youth Kajol Barman of village Gopinathpur under Rangpur Sadar upazila

said he set up a tailoring shop at Chalk Yusufpur Bazar near his village

taking the facility of REB’s electricity six years back.

“I am now affluent by working at my shop day and night with employees to

earn Taka 22,000 every month on an average,” Barman said adding that he would

not be able to run his tailoring shop if there was no electricity.