Flu cases double in Georgia, two dead

TBILISI, Dec. 26, 2018 (BSS/XINHUA) – Flu cases doubled and two cases of

death have been reported in Georgia so far this winter, according to the

country’s National Center for Disease Control and Public Health on Tuesday.

“We now have 221 reported cases per 100,000 citizens,” said Pata Imnadze,

scientific director of the center, adding that this number is twice last

year’s.

Most flu cases detected this year are the H1N1 type and very few cases are

involved with the H3N2 virus, which is more fatal, he said.

However, there is no influenza outbreak in Georgia so far though the

situation is cautious, he noted.

According to the center, two persons including one pregnant woman have been

killed by flu infections so far during the current flu season in Georgia.

Last winter, over 200 H1N1-infection cases were reported in Georgia,

resulting in at least eight deaths.