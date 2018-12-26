Dry weather, late night fog till tomorrow morning

DHAKA, Dec 26, 2018 (BSS)- Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
forecasts light to moderate fog at some places over the country from late
night to tomorrow morning.
Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country
till 9 am on Thursday, a met office release said here today.
Moreover, mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur and Rajshahi
divisions and the regions of Jashore, Chuadanga, Satkhira, Gopalganj and
Barishal and it may continue.
Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may remain nearly
unchanged over the country during the time, it added.
Maximum temperature in the country was recorded 27.8 degrees Celsius
yesterday at Sitakunda in Chattogram division while today’s minimum
temperature 7.4 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi in Rajshahi division.
The sun sets at 5.19 pm today and rises at 6.39 am tomorrow in the
capital.