PM to join polls rallies thru videoconference today

DHAKA, Dec 26, 2018 (BSS) – Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina will join election campaign in three districts through a videoconference today.

“The prime minister will address election rallies in the districts of Chandpur, Kushtia and Naogaon today through a videoconference from her Sudha Sadan residence at Dhanmondi here in the afternoon,” a Prime Minister’s Office source said.

Earlier the Awami League president joined electioneering in Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Narail and Gaibandha through a videoconference on December 20.

She also addressed election rallies in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Brahmmanbaria and Pirojepur on December 19 through a videoconference.

The Awami League president kicked off her election campaign from Goplaganj on December 12 by paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara.

As part of the second leg of her election tour, the premier visited Sylhet on December 22 and addressed a mammoth rally at Sylhet Government Alia Madrasa Ground.

She also offered ziarat at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA), Hazrat Shah Paran (RA) and Hazrat Gazi Borhanuddin (RA) in the holy city.

In the third leg of her election tour, the AL chief visited Rangpur and Dinajpur on December 23 and addressed a number of election rallies in the two northern districts. Besides, the prime minister addressed two election rallies – one at Gulshan and another at Kamrangirchar – in the capital on December 21 and December 24 respectively.