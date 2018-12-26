Indonesia rescuers scramble to reach isolated tsunami-struck towns

CARITA, Indonesia, Dec 26, 2018 (BSS/AFP) – Indonesian search and rescue

teams Wednesday plucked stranded residents from remote islands and pushed

into isolated communities desperate for aid in the aftermath of a volcano-

triggered tsunami that killed over 400.

But torrential rains hampered the effort and heaped more misery on the

region, as officials warned another killer wave could hit the stricken area.

The disaster agency cautioned residents to stay clear of the coast, as

fresh activity at the Anak Krakatoa volcano, which sits in the middle of the

Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra islands, threatened to spark another

tsunami.

A section of the crater — which emerged at the site of the legendary

Krakatoa volcano, whose massive 1883 eruption killed at least 36,000 people –

– collapsed after an eruption and slid into the ocean, triggering Saturday

night’s killer wave.

It struck without warning, washing over popular beaches and inundating

tourist hotels and coastal communities, leaving a trail of death and

destruction in its wake.

The disaster agency slightly raised the death toll Wednesday to 430, with

1,495 people injured and another 159 missing.

“There’s a chance the number of fatalities will rise,” agency spokesman

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told a press briefing.

Medical workers have warned that clean water and medicine supplies were

running low — stoking fears of a public health crisis — as thousands of

displaced survivors cram shelters and hospitals.

Many were left homeless by the killer wave, and fear going back to their

communities.

“I’m here because people said there could another tsunami,” Etin Supriatin

said from an evacuation centre in shattered Labuan.

– ‘No reason to stay’ –

The disaster agency dispatched helicopters to drop supplies into hard-to-

reach communities, while hundreds of residents on tiny islands in the Sunda

Strait were airlifted or taken by boat to shelters.

“We tried to stay because it’s our island, but after a while we got

scared,” said Sariyah, a 45-year-old resident of tiny Sebesi island, who

evacuated to the mainland on a boat.

“My house has been destroyed so there’s no more reason to stay.”

Sniffer dogs are being used to find those still missing as grief-stricken

relatives lined up at identification centres.

But hopes of finding any survivors beneath the rubble have dwindled.

Tubagus Cecep, 63, waited nervously at the area’s main identification

centre to see if a body was that of his missing son.

“I’m scared my son is dead, but if I keep my faith in God maybe he could

have been swept away somewhere and is still alive,” he said.

At the Tanjung Lesung resort, cars and minibuses had been thrown against

buildings, concrete walls cracked into small pieces and uprooted trees spread

around. A wooden sign that read “Good Times” lay on the ground.

The tsunami struck the resort as more than 200 workers from the state

electricity company were watching pop band “Seventeen” perform.

The four-member group was hurled from the stage as the water slammed into

the audience — only the band’s lead vocalist survived.

The tsunami was Indonesia’s third major natural disaster in six months,

following a series of powerful earthquakes on the island of Lombok in July

and August and a quake-tsunami in September that killed around 2,200 people

in Palu on Sulawesi island, with thousands more missing and presumed dead.

On Wednesday, thousands prayed for loved ones at mass graves and mosques to

mark the 14th anniversary of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, which killed some

220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean.

Indonesia, a vast Southeast Asian archipelago, is one of the most disaster-

hit nations on Earth due to its position straddling the so-called Pacific

Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.