UN-led monitors to meet as clashes test truce in Yemen port

HODEIDA, Yemen, Dec 26, 2018 (BSS/AFP) – A UN-led team tasked with

monitoring a ceasefire in Yemen’s flashpoint city of Hodeida was set to meet

Wednesday, as sporadic clashes underscored the fragility of the truce which

began last week.

The ceasefire in the rebel-held city, whose Red Sea port is vital for

millions at risk of starvation, is part of a peace push seen as the best

chance yet of ending four years of devastating conflict.

Retired Dutch general Patrick Cammaert is heading a joint committee

including government officials and Huthi rebels to oversee the truce, and

will chair its first face-to-face meeting on Wednesday, according to the UN.

The meeting “is taking place as planned with all members attending”, a UN

official who did not want to be named told AFP, without disclosing the exact

location.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric has described the meeting as “one of the

priorities” of Cammaert’s mission.

A truce in Hodeida and its surroundings went into effect on December 18 but

has remained shaky, with the two sides accusing each other of violations.

Government forces — backed by a Saudi-led coalition — and the Iran-

aligned Huthis exchanged gunfire for a few hours on Wednesday morning, an AFP

correspondent reported.

The sound of heavy artillery could be heard to the east of the city.

An official for the Saudi-led coalition said Tuesday that 10 pro-

government troops had been killed since the ceasefire went into force,

accusing the Huthis of 183 violations.

“The fact of the matter is, unfortunately, that the Huthis are clearly

looking to provoke a response from the coalition and no one is holding them

accountable,” he told AFP.

The rebels, in turn, said on the same day that they had recorded at least

31 violations in the past 24 hours by pro-government troops, according to the

Huthi-run Al-Masirah TV.

The war between the Shiite Huthi rebels and troops loyal to President

Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi escalated in 2015, when he fled into Saudi exile and

the Saudi-led military coalition intervened.

Since then, the war has killed some 10,000 people, according to the World

Health Organization, although human rights groups say the real death toll

could be five times as high.

The conflict has unleashed a major humanitarian crisis and pushed 14

million Yemenis to the brink of famine.

– ‘Right to offensive’ –

The coalition official warned Tuesday of a renewed offensive on Hodeida

if violations of the ceasefire persist.

“We look forward to supporting Cammaert in his efforts… we genuinely hope

he succeeds, but if not, we reserve the right to recommence an offensive to

liberate the city,” said the official who spoke on condition anonymity.

Cammaert arrived in Hodeida on Sunday from the rebel-held capital Sanaa,

after meeting with government officials in Aden.

Yemen’s warring sides agreed at peace talks in Sweden this month on the

ceasefire to halt a devastating offensive by government forces and the

coalition against Hodeida.

The UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution authorising the

deployment of observers to oversee the truce.

The UN monitoring team aims to secure the functioning of Hodeida’s port and

supervise the withdrawal of fighters from the city.

The text approved by the Security Council “insists on the full respect by

all parties of the ceasefire agreed” for Hodeida.

It authorises the United Nations to “establish and deploy, for an initial

period of 30 days from the adoption of this resolution, an advance team to

begin monitoring” the ceasefire, under Cammaert’s leadership.