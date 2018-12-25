Permission to use motorbikes by journos in polls duty sought

DHAKA, Dec 25, 2018 (BSS) – The ruling Awami League today called upon the Election Commission to give permission to journalists in using motorbikes while discharging their duties in the upcoming 11th parliamentary election slated for December 30.

“We have requested the EC to ensure free movement of journalists while performing their duties during polls. The EC assured us that journalists will not face any disruption,” AL national election conducting committee member Md Akhtaruzzaman told newsmen after the meeting with EC secretary.

He led an 11-mmeber delegation of AL to the EC secretariat and met EC Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed.

He said AL sought the commission’s intervention as BNP-Jamaat cannot manipulate the election by spreading black money.

The AL leader said two workers of Dhaka-8 constituency’s BNP candidate Mirza Abbas were caught red-handed while spreading black money. Using of black money is an obstacle towards holding a free and fair election, he added.

The AL leader said apart from spreading black money, BNP-Jamaat alliance is carrying out armed attacks on leaders and workers of Awami League and other partners of the grand alliance.

“BNP-Jamaat leaders and workers carried out attacks at our election camps, offices and election campaign. After carrying out such violent acts, BNP-Jamaat alliance is lodging counter complaints against us,” he said.

BNP-Jamaat clique, he said, has launched attacks on minority community people and law enforcement agencies also. “We have drawn attention to the Election Commission to this end,” he said.