No compromise on question of Liberation War: DU VC

DHAKA, Dec 25, 2018 (BSS) – Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr. Akhtaruzzaman today said that there will be no compromise on the question of Bangladesh, Father of the Nation and the great Liberation War.

“The great achievement of Bangalee nation was the independence of the country which we got through the great Liberation War”, he said while addressing as the chief guest at Bijoy Mancha in city’s Shahbag area.

He also paid rich tribute to the memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Cultural events and discussions are being held every afternoon from 16th December and to be continued till 28 December at the “Bijoy Mancha’, organised by Sammilita Muktijudda Sangsad and Sammilita Sangskritik Jote.

Vice-President of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote Jhuna Chowdhury and Vice-President of Sammilita Muktijuddha Sangsad Osman Ali spoke on the occasion with Sammilita Sangskritik Jote President Golam Kuddus in the chair.