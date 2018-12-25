Vote for ‘Boat’ to improve people’s standard of living: Speaker

RANGPUR, Dec 25, 2018 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today urged the electorates to vote for ‘Boat’ to improve standard of living of common people for building a developed Bangladesh.

She said this while making public contacts, talking to people and addressing a number of street corner rallies in many areas of Shanerhat union in Pirganj upazila here during her day-long election campaigning in Rangpur-6 (Pirganj) constituency.

Thousands of people gathered at many points of Shanerhat union where Dr Shirin exchanged views with them and discussed massive development works implemented in the upazila as elsewhere in the country in last ten years.

Narrating importance of every vote to bring the Awami League (AL)-led grand alliance to power for the third consecutive time through the 11th national election, she said more uplifts works would be done if people casted their votes for ‘Boat.’

“Under leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country has achieved necessary criteria for its graduation to a developing country from the LDCs following massive developments in every sector in last ten years,” she said.

Dr Shirin said AL always believes in the politics of development and turns its words into reality and urged the electorates to vote for ‘Boat’ for further improvement of livelihoods and life standard of common people.

She said around 80 percent of total developmental works required for Pirganj upazila have already been completed making a revolution in the communication systems through constructions of roads, bridges, culverts and other rural infrastructures.

“Every house of Pirganj upazila has got electricity. If voted to power by the people’s mandate again, there will be more development to turn Pirganj into a model upazila,” she said.

“Extensive programmes were implemented in Pirganj upazila for development of women to make them economically self-reliant for their empowerment,” she said adding that Bangladesh has become a role model of development as well as women empowerment.

Citing the countrywide sweeping wave in favour of ‘Boat’, Dr Shirin urged the people of Pirganj to become united under the umbrella of development and make the symbol ‘Boat’ winner in the eleventh parliamentary election for continuation of uplifts.

Pirganj upazila Chairman Nur Muhammad Mandal, Cultural Affairs Secretary of district AL Shahidul Islam Pintu, President of Shanerhat union AL Selim Sarker, President of district Chatra League Mehedee Hasan Rony, Chairman of Shanerhat union Mizanur Rahman Mantu, among others, accompanied Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.