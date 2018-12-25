Christmas celebrated

DHAKA, Dec 25, 2018 (BSS) – The holy Christmas, the biggest religious

festival of the Christian community, was celebrated today in Bangladesh as

elsewhere in the world with festivity and enthusiasm commemorating the

birthday of Jesus Christ.

According to Christian’s faith, the Xmas is the celebration of rebirth,

new beginning, forgiveness and peace, and renewing relationship with God and

human beings.

Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus Christ on the day, which is a public

holiday in Bangladesh and most other countries across the world.

On the occasion, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

issued separate messages by greeting the members of the Christian community.

The Christians in Bangladesh celebrated the Xmas festival with huge

enthusiasm and religious fervor and holding special prayers, illuminating

churches and installing makeshift Xmas trees at homes and places of worship

and missions.

Ringing of church bells in the midnight marked the advent of the day when

the followers of the faith welcomed it with carols assembling in churches and

other such venues.

Churches and adjoining areas were decked out with colourful tiny blinking

lights, while illuminated Christmas trees placed with a star standing right

on top as elder people of the community attired in the outfit of Santa Claus

made fun with children and distributed gifts as part of a universal Christian

practice.

The security was beefed up at different strategic points in the capital and

many other places of the country to ensure peaceful celebration of the

festival.

President M Abdul Hamid today exchanged greetings with members of the

Christian community on the occasion of Christmas Day at Bangabhaban here.

He called upon the people, irrespective of religion, caste and creed to

continue country’s ongoing development trend by franchising their voting

rights in the next Jatiya Sangsad election slated for December 30.

“Only four days left of the 11th parliamentary election . . . I hope that

you all irrespective of religion and caste will exercise your respective

voting rights on the day,” the President said.

The head of the state greeted the Christian community on their holy

occasion wishing a happy, prosperous and cheerful life in the days to come.

Noting that the country has a long illustrious communal harmony, he said,

“This communal harmony has immense contribution to our development and

progress.”

Calling Jesus Christ as an ambassador of emancipation and beacon, the

President said Jesus Christ had preached the sermons of peace in the world as

his philosophy was to establish a peaceful society with full of love,

services, forgiveness, compassion and justice.

The President and his spouse Rashida Khanam hosted the reception at the

President palace where a Christmas tree was set up with candles lit.

Cardinal Patrick D’Rozario, and dean of diplomatic corp Archbishop George

Kocheri, ambassadors and representatives from different foreign missions,

distinguished persons of the Christian community, religious leaders and

professionals joined the reception.

A group of singers performed the Christmas carols at the reception.

Later, President Hamid cut a Christmas cake with members of the Christian

community and joined a photo session with people of Christian community.