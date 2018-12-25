Christmas celebrated

DHAKA, Dec 25, 2018 (BSS) – The holy Christmas, the biggest religious
festival of the Christian community, was celebrated today in Bangladesh as
elsewhere in the world with festivity and enthusiasm commemorating the
birthday of Jesus Christ.
According to Christian’s faith, the Xmas is the celebration of rebirth,
new beginning, forgiveness and peace, and renewing relationship with God and
human beings.
Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus Christ on the day, which is a public
holiday in Bangladesh and most other countries across the world.
On the occasion, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
issued separate messages by greeting the members of the Christian community.
The Christians in Bangladesh celebrated the Xmas festival with huge
enthusiasm and religious fervor and holding special prayers, illuminating
churches and installing makeshift Xmas trees at homes and places of worship
and missions.
Ringing of church bells in the midnight marked the advent of the day when
the followers of the faith welcomed it with carols assembling in churches and
other such venues.
Churches and adjoining areas were decked out with colourful tiny blinking
lights, while illuminated Christmas trees placed with a star standing right
on top as elder people of the community attired in the outfit of Santa Claus
made fun with children and distributed gifts as part of a universal Christian
practice.
The security was beefed up at different strategic points in the capital and
many other places of the country to ensure peaceful celebration of the
festival.
President M Abdul Hamid today exchanged greetings with members of the
Christian community on the occasion of Christmas Day at Bangabhaban here.
He called upon the people, irrespective of religion, caste and creed to
continue country’s ongoing development trend by franchising their voting
rights in the next Jatiya Sangsad election slated for December 30.
“Only four days left of the 11th parliamentary election . . . I hope that
you all irrespective of religion and caste will exercise your respective
voting rights on the day,” the President said.
The head of the state greeted the Christian community on their holy
occasion wishing a happy, prosperous and cheerful life in the days to come.
Noting that the country has a long illustrious communal harmony, he said,
“This communal harmony has immense contribution to our development and
progress.”
Calling Jesus Christ as an ambassador of emancipation and beacon, the
President said Jesus Christ had preached the sermons of peace in the world as
his philosophy was to establish a peaceful society with full of love,
services, forgiveness, compassion and justice.
The President and his spouse Rashida Khanam hosted the reception at the
President palace where a Christmas tree was set up with candles lit.
Cardinal Patrick D’Rozario, and dean of diplomatic corp Archbishop George
Kocheri, ambassadors and representatives from different foreign missions,
distinguished persons of the Christian community, religious leaders and
professionals joined the reception.
A group of singers performed the Christmas carols at the reception.
Later, President Hamid cut a Christmas cake with members of the Christian
community and joined a photo session with people of Christian community.