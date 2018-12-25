AL urges EC not to allow 9 agencies to monitor polls

DHAKA, Dec 25, 2018 (BSS) – Awami League Election Steering Committee Co-

chair HT Imam today requested the Election Commission (EC) not to allow nine

local agencies for monitoring the upcoming general elections as the

organizations are allegedly affiliated to BNP-Jamaat.

The organizations are Democracy Watch, Khan Foundation, Light House,

Bangladesh Manobadhikar Samonnoy Parishad, Jagarani Chakra Foundation,

Nabolok, COAST Trust, Shariatpur Development Society (SDS) and Noakhali Rural

Development Society (NRDS).

Imam, also Political Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister, came up with

the request while inaugurating a media center set up at the AL’s central

office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city aiming at providing information

about the parliamentary elections slated for December 30.

AL leaders Architect Yeafesh Osman, Akhtaruzzaman and Barrister Biplab

Barua, cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar, Jatiya Press Club General

Secretary Farida Yasmin and Suchinta Foundation Chairman Mohammad A. Arafat

were present, among others, on the occasion.

Talking about the USA-based election monitoring agency Asian Network for

Free Elections (ANFREL), Imam said ANFREL’s representative to the Bangladesh

chapter Adilur Rahman Shuvro was deputy attorney general during the BNP-

Jamaat regime.

He (Shuvro) is directly involved in BNP-Jamaat politics and a member of

ANFREL directory board, the AL advisory council member said, adding that

however, the EC has given permission to six representatives of the ANFREL for

monitoring the polls after scrutinizing information.