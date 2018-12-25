AL urges EC not to allow 9 agencies to monitor polls

DHAKA, Dec 25, 2018 (BSS) – Awami League Election Steering Committee Co-
chair HT Imam today requested the Election Commission (EC) not to allow nine
local agencies for monitoring the upcoming general elections as the
organizations are allegedly affiliated to BNP-Jamaat.
The organizations are Democracy Watch, Khan Foundation, Light House,
Bangladesh Manobadhikar Samonnoy Parishad, Jagarani Chakra Foundation,
Nabolok, COAST Trust, Shariatpur Development Society (SDS) and Noakhali Rural
Development Society (NRDS).
Imam, also Political Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister, came up with
the request while inaugurating a media center set up at the AL’s central
office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city aiming at providing information
about the parliamentary elections slated for December 30.
AL leaders Architect Yeafesh Osman, Akhtaruzzaman and Barrister Biplab
Barua, cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar, Jatiya Press Club General
Secretary Farida Yasmin and Suchinta Foundation Chairman Mohammad A. Arafat
were present, among others, on the occasion.
Talking about the USA-based election monitoring agency Asian Network for
Free Elections (ANFREL), Imam said ANFREL’s representative to the Bangladesh
chapter Adilur Rahman Shuvro was deputy attorney general during the BNP-
Jamaat regime.
He (Shuvro) is directly involved in BNP-Jamaat politics and a member of
ANFREL directory board, the AL advisory council member said, adding that
however, the EC has given permission to six representatives of the ANFREL for
monitoring the polls after scrutinizing information.