EVM to reach Ctg tomorrow, ballots Thursday

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 25, 2018 (BSS)-Electronic Voting Machine(EVM) and the postal ballot papers are expected to reach Chattogram Election office tomorrow and December 27 respectively.

EVM for Chattogram-9 constituency will reach tomorrow and the ballots for other constituencies on Thursday, Chattogram Election Commission (EC) office sources said.

The sources said the EVM and other related papers will be sent from Election Bhaban of Dhaka in the meantime. One set EVM consists of one control unit, one ballot unit, one display unit will be installed in each vote centre and one EVM will be kept reserved in each polling centre, District Election Commission officer Munir Hossain Khan said. EC office will supply two EVMs for each centre from Dhaka, he added.

According to 920 polling centre in Chattogram-9 constituency, EC Bhaban will supply 1,840 EVM to Chattogram for one constituency which will reach here tomorrow.

Deputy Director of National ID Registration Department of EC Md Mosharaf Hossain sent a official letter to Returning officer and Divisional Commissioner Abdul Mannan for sending a representative to Dhaka to receive EVM.

Accordingly, Returning officer named three assistant Election officers of Chattogram to receive these equipments.

Meanwhile govt printing press, BG Press and Security Printing Press, Dhaka will deliver ballot papers for Chattogram on the next day (Thursday).

Besides, Assistant Secretary of Election commissioner secretariat has requested the Returning officer to send officer not below the rank of Asstt. Election officer to Dhaka along with necessary security forces to receive these ballot papers from the respective printing presses.

Chattogram Regional Election officer Md Hasanuzzaman told that the EVM machines will reach Chattogram tomorrow subject to gridlock in Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

It is mentionable that the number of voters in Kotwali constituency is 9 lakh 90 thousand 432, polling centres 144 and polling booths 920 .

In this constituency, 151 presiding officers, 955 assistant presiding officers and 1932 polling officers will be deployed, the sources added.