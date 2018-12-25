Fog likely in parts of country till tomorrow morning

DHAKA, Dec 25, 2018 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

forecasts light to moderate fog at some places over the country from late

night to tomorrow morning.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country

till 9 am on Wednesday, a met office release said here today.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may remain nearly

unchanged over the country during the time, it added.

Maximum temperature in the country was recorded 29.0 degrees Celsius

yesterday at Sitakunda in Chattogram division while today’s minimum

temperature 08.8 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 5.18 pm today and rises at 6.39 am tomorrow in the capital.