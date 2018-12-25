President urges all to exercise voting rights

DHAKA, Dec 25, 2018 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today called upon the

people, irrespective of religion, caste and creed to continue country’s

ongoing development trend by franchising their voting rights in the next

Jatiya Sangsad election slated for December 30.

“Only four days left of the 11th parliamentary election . . . I hope that

you all irrespective of religion and caste will exercise your respective

voting rights on the day,” the President said while exchanging of greetings

with members of the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas Day at

Bangabhaban here.

The head of the state greeted the Christian community on their holy

occasion wishing a happy, prosperous and cheerful life in days to come.

Noting that the country has a long illustrious communal harmony, he said,

“This communal harmony has an immense contribution to our development and

progress.”

Calling Jesus Christ as an ambassador of emancipation and beacon, the

President said Jesus Christ had preached the sermons of peace in the world as

his philosophy was to establish a peaceful society with full of love,

services, forgiveness, compassion and justice.

“I think the teachings and ideals of Jesus Christ are very rational to

establish peace, harmony and unity in nation-to-nation of this problematic

world”, he added.

President Hamid urged all to work together for building a happy,

prosperous and non-communal Bangladesh dreamt by Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The President and his spouse Rashida Khanam hosted the reception at the

President palace where a Christmas tree was set up with candles lit.

Cardinal Patrick D’Rozario, and dean of diplomatic corp Archbishop George

Kocheri, ambassadors, representatives from different foreign missions,

distinguished persons of the Christian community, religious leaders,

professionals joined the reception.

A group of singers performed the Christmas carols at the reception.

Later, President Hamid cut a Christmas cake with members of the Christian

community and joined a photo session with people of Christian community.