Death toll in Kabul attack rises to 43: health ministry

KABUL, Dec 25, 2018 (BSS/AFP) – An hours-long gun and suicide attack on a

Kabul government compound killed at least 43 people, the health ministry said

Tuesday, making it one of the deadliest assaults on the Afghan capital this

year.

Another 10 were wounded in Monday’s raid on a site where the Ministry of

Public Works and other offices are located, spokesman Waheed Majroh said.

Gunmen stormed the compound mid-afternoon after detonating a car bomb at

the entrance, sending terrifying government workers running for their lives.

Some jumped from the windows.

Hundreds more were trapped inside buildings as security forces swarmed the

area, engaging in a fierce gun battle with the attackers.

It was the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since a suicide bomber

blew himself up in the middle of a religious gathering last month, killing at

least 55 people.