Petrobangla urged to ensure gas supply for irrigation

DHAKA, Dec 24, 2018 (BSS) -An inter-ministerial meeting held here today asked the Petrobangla to meticulously ensure uninterrupted supply of gas from February to May 31 for expediting irrigation during the next Boro season.

The meeting requested the Petrobangla to supply gas on a priority basis for unhindered electricity generation.

The meeting held at power ministry conference room at Bangladesh Secretariat with power division secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus in the chair was told that electricity supply would commence at 11pm and end at 7am.

According to the meeting, the country would require 13500 MW electricity in 2019 as compared to the current season’s maximum demand of 10,958 MW.

The country’s irrigation season remain between February to May 31 and this period requires additional power supply, it said. The demand for power supply will go up to 13500 MW in the coming year and it would need 1,400 mmcfd gas to generate electricity.

Among others, PDB Chairman Engineer Khaled Mahmood, Chairman of REB Major General Moin Uddin (Retd) and Power Cell Director General Engineer Mohammad Hossain were present.