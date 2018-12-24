AL urges all not to make army forces controversial

DHAKA, Dec 24, 2018 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) today called upon all to
refrain from saying anything that would make the army questionable or
controversial as the force has a universal dignity.
“The armed forces were deployed across the country for holding the 11th
parliamentary election peacefully. The armed forces do not belong to any
party or group. So, there is nothing to become excited over the matter,” Md
Akhtaruzzaman, member of Awami League election conducting committee, told
journalists after a meeting with Election Commission (EC) Secretary
Helaluddin Ahmed at Nirbachan Bhaban here.
Led by Akhtaruzzaman, an AL delegation, including Election Conducting
Committee members Fazilatunnesa Bappy, Advocate Nazibullah Hiru, Advocate
Kabir Kawser, Dr Mohammad Selim and Biplob Barua, also met the EC secretary
this evening.
The statement given by BNP-Oikyafront about the patriotic, professional and
disciplined armed forces is an unpleasant and politically motivated,
Akhtaruzzaman said.
He hoped that deployment of the armed forces would help improving the
environment of the upcoming election slated for December 30.
Referring to different attacks carried out by BNP-Jamaat on the AL leaders,
activists, party offices across the country, Akhtaruzzaman urged the
commission for ensuring peaceful atmosphere for election by arresting the
people involved in violence.
He said BNP’s supporters vandalised and set the car of Moudud Ahmed on fire
and tried to blame Obaidul Quader, AL general secretary and rival candidate
of Moudud, for the incident.
“They (BNP-Oikyafront) are trying to foil the peaceful environment of the
polls,” he added.