AL urges all not to make army forces controversial

DHAKA, Dec 24, 2018 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) today called upon all to

refrain from saying anything that would make the army questionable or

controversial as the force has a universal dignity.

“The armed forces were deployed across the country for holding the 11th

parliamentary election peacefully. The armed forces do not belong to any

party or group. So, there is nothing to become excited over the matter,” Md

Akhtaruzzaman, member of Awami League election conducting committee, told

journalists after a meeting with Election Commission (EC) Secretary

Helaluddin Ahmed at Nirbachan Bhaban here.

Led by Akhtaruzzaman, an AL delegation, including Election Conducting

Committee members Fazilatunnesa Bappy, Advocate Nazibullah Hiru, Advocate

Kabir Kawser, Dr Mohammad Selim and Biplob Barua, also met the EC secretary

this evening.

The statement given by BNP-Oikyafront about the patriotic, professional and

disciplined armed forces is an unpleasant and politically motivated,

Akhtaruzzaman said.

He hoped that deployment of the armed forces would help improving the

environment of the upcoming election slated for December 30.

Referring to different attacks carried out by BNP-Jamaat on the AL leaders,

activists, party offices across the country, Akhtaruzzaman urged the

commission for ensuring peaceful atmosphere for election by arresting the

people involved in violence.

He said BNP’s supporters vandalised and set the car of Moudud Ahmed on fire

and tried to blame Obaidul Quader, AL general secretary and rival candidate

of Moudud, for the incident.

“They (BNP-Oikyafront) are trying to foil the peaceful environment of the

polls,” he added.