Army will play role to hold polls in free manner: Dr Kamal

DHAKA, Dec 24, 2018 (BSS)-Jatiya Oikyafront leader Dr Kamal Hossain today expressed the hope that the army personnel would play a vital role to hold the parliamentary election in a free, fair and participatory manner.

While addressing a press conference at the Oikyafront office in Paltan area, Gono Forum president Kamal also expressed his displeasure over the existing law and order situation ahead of the upcoming general election.

He claimed that over 7,000 leaders-activists of the Oikyafront have so far been arrested after the announcement of the polls schedule.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Nagoric Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, among others, were present at the press conference.