PM defends holding of PEC, JSC exams

DHAKA, Dec 24, 2018 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today defended the
holding of Primary Education Completion (PEC) and Junior School Certificate
(JSC) examinations, saying that such examinations help boost the self-
confidence of children.
“I know that many (people) speak against the PEC and JSC and equivalent
examinations, and many have objections that why such exams are being held.
But, I think that these examinations help grow the self-confidence among the
children,” she said.
The premier added: “The children are also getting certificates after
completing such exams, which help them to be more attentive to study”.
The prime minister said this while formally receiving the results of Junior
School Certificate (JSC), Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) and Primary
Education Completion (PEC) and its equivalent Ebtedayee examinations.
Sheikh Hasina said everybody does not pursue higher education, while many
have talents to demonstrate their skills like receiving technical education
or vocational training.
“For flourishing these merits, such examinations are very much
necessary…keeping this in mind, we’re giving importance to technical
education and vocational training,” she said.
Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid handed over the JSC and Junior Dakhil
Certificate (JDC) exam results to the prime minister while Primary and Mass
Education Minister Md Mustafizur Rahman handed over the PEC and Ebtedayee
exam results to her at a simple ceremony held at the PM’s official Ganabhaban
residence here this morning.
The chairmen of eight general education boards and one madrasa board
handed over the JSC and JDC exam results of their respective boards to Sheikh
Hasina.
From the same function, the prime minister also inaugurated the textbook
distribution programme across the country.
As many as 35,21,97,882 free textbooks would be distributed among
4,26,19,865 primary and secondary-level students on January 1 across the
country in the academic year of 2019.
The prime minister put emphasis on developing a science and technology-
based educated nation, saying that only education can build a hunger and
poverty-free developed and prosperous Bangladesh.
“Our motto is to build Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous country and
an educated nation is essential to achieve this goal,” she said.
She added: “No nation can advance without education and that’s why we
always give priority to education.”
Sheikh Hasina said the interest of the people in education is increasing as
her government has taken various steps for development of education.
“We’re distributing free textbooks among the students from primary to
secondary levels and providing scholarships and stipends among the students
from primary to higher education,” she said.
Besides, she said, the government has made arrangements of training for
the teachers, while their status has also been upgraded to give due honour to
the architects of developing the children.
The prime minister said her government is also giving importance to
science education. “The interest of the students in science education was
less till 1996. But after coming to power in that year, we formulated a law
to establish 12 science and technology universities in the country,” she
said.
Sheikh Hasina said the work on setting up six such universities began
during our 1996-2001 tenure and the work of remaining universities started
when our government returned to power in 2009, she said.
The prime minister said after assuming office in 1996, her government
reduced tax massively on computers. “That’s why the use of computers
increased to a great extent in the country,” she said.
Referring to her government’s various plans to further advance the
country, Sheikh Hasina said it has already began working to implement the
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the UN.
“Besides, a long term “Delta Plan 2100″ has also been formulated to
establish riverine Bangladesh as the world’s most developed and prosperous
country,” she said.
The premier extended her heartfelt congratulations to successful students
and advised those who could not pass in the examinations to be more attentive
to study to be succeed in future.
She also thanked all concerned for holding of the examinations and
publishing their results on time.
PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman conducted the function, while
secretaries concerned of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Education Ministry
and the Primary and Mass Education Ministry were present.