PM defends holding of PEC, JSC exams

DHAKA, Dec 24, 2018 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today defended the

holding of Primary Education Completion (PEC) and Junior School Certificate

(JSC) examinations, saying that such examinations help boost the self-

confidence of children.

“I know that many (people) speak against the PEC and JSC and equivalent

examinations, and many have objections that why such exams are being held.

But, I think that these examinations help grow the self-confidence among the

children,” she said.

The premier added: “The children are also getting certificates after

completing such exams, which help them to be more attentive to study”.

The prime minister said this while formally receiving the results of Junior

School Certificate (JSC), Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) and Primary

Education Completion (PEC) and its equivalent Ebtedayee examinations.

Sheikh Hasina said everybody does not pursue higher education, while many

have talents to demonstrate their skills like receiving technical education

or vocational training.

“For flourishing these merits, such examinations are very much

necessary…keeping this in mind, we’re giving importance to technical

education and vocational training,” she said.

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid handed over the JSC and Junior Dakhil

Certificate (JDC) exam results to the prime minister while Primary and Mass

Education Minister Md Mustafizur Rahman handed over the PEC and Ebtedayee

exam results to her at a simple ceremony held at the PM’s official Ganabhaban

residence here this morning.

The chairmen of eight general education boards and one madrasa board

handed over the JSC and JDC exam results of their respective boards to Sheikh

Hasina.

From the same function, the prime minister also inaugurated the textbook

distribution programme across the country.

As many as 35,21,97,882 free textbooks would be distributed among

4,26,19,865 primary and secondary-level students on January 1 across the

country in the academic year of 2019.

The prime minister put emphasis on developing a science and technology-

based educated nation, saying that only education can build a hunger and

poverty-free developed and prosperous Bangladesh.

“Our motto is to build Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous country and

an educated nation is essential to achieve this goal,” she said.

She added: “No nation can advance without education and that’s why we

always give priority to education.”

Sheikh Hasina said the interest of the people in education is increasing as

her government has taken various steps for development of education.

“We’re distributing free textbooks among the students from primary to

secondary levels and providing scholarships and stipends among the students

from primary to higher education,” she said.

Besides, she said, the government has made arrangements of training for

the teachers, while their status has also been upgraded to give due honour to

the architects of developing the children.

The prime minister said her government is also giving importance to

science education. “The interest of the students in science education was

less till 1996. But after coming to power in that year, we formulated a law

to establish 12 science and technology universities in the country,” she

said.

Sheikh Hasina said the work on setting up six such universities began

during our 1996-2001 tenure and the work of remaining universities started

when our government returned to power in 2009, she said.

The prime minister said after assuming office in 1996, her government

reduced tax massively on computers. “That’s why the use of computers

increased to a great extent in the country,” she said.

Referring to her government’s various plans to further advance the

country, Sheikh Hasina said it has already began working to implement the

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the UN.

“Besides, a long term “Delta Plan 2100″ has also been formulated to

establish riverine Bangladesh as the world’s most developed and prosperous

country,” she said.

The premier extended her heartfelt congratulations to successful students

and advised those who could not pass in the examinations to be more attentive

to study to be succeed in future.

She also thanked all concerned for holding of the examinations and

publishing their results on time.

PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman conducted the function, while

secretaries concerned of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Education Ministry

and the Primary and Mass Education Ministry were present.