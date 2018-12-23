Rangpur Div. emerge champion in Bangabandhu U-17 Nat’l Gold Cup Football

DHAKA, Dec 23, 2018 (BSS)- (BSS)- Rangpur Division emerged champions in the
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman National Gold Cup Football tournament (U-
17) beating Rajshahi Division by 2-1 goals in the grand final on Sunday at
country’s premier venue Bangabandhu National Stadium.
President Abdul Hamid graced the final and distributed trophies and medals
as the chief guest.
Earlier, the prestigious Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman National Gold
Cup Football tournament (U-17) was formally inaugurated through a fabulous
ceremony with a match between Baushi Union of Barhatta team and Barhatta
Sadar Union team at Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium at Barhatta Upazila of
Netrokona district.
In order to bring back the golden days of the country’s football, the Youth
and Sports Ministry decided to arrange the tournament, named after the Father
of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, across the country.
The tournament was held on a knock-out basis at upazilas, districts,
divisions in phases and finally it was rolled into Dhaka where eight
divisional teams took part in the national phase matches.
The upazila, district and division phase matches of the tournament was
completed in September. The champions of upazila, district and division teams
received cash prize along with trophy while the highest scorer and best
player were also awarded with medal.
It’s a historical initiative by the Youth and Sports Ministry to arrange
such kind of tournament in the name of Father of the Nation. Some 1,25,000
players from 5,500 schools across the country took part in the prestigious
tournament.
A total of 40 players have been selected through this tournament and they
will be given special training at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP)
at a later stage. Of them, the ministry is planning to send three booters to
Brazil shortly for higher training.