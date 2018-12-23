Rangpur Div. emerge champion in Bangabandhu U-17 Nat’l Gold Cup Football

DHAKA, Dec 23, 2018 (BSS)- (BSS)- Rangpur Division emerged champions in the

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman National Gold Cup Football tournament (U-

17) beating Rajshahi Division by 2-1 goals in the grand final on Sunday at

country’s premier venue Bangabandhu National Stadium.

President Abdul Hamid graced the final and distributed trophies and medals

as the chief guest.

Earlier, the prestigious Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman National Gold

Cup Football tournament (U-17) was formally inaugurated through a fabulous

ceremony with a match between Baushi Union of Barhatta team and Barhatta

Sadar Union team at Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium at Barhatta Upazila of

Netrokona district.

In order to bring back the golden days of the country’s football, the Youth

and Sports Ministry decided to arrange the tournament, named after the Father

of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, across the country.

The tournament was held on a knock-out basis at upazilas, districts,

divisions in phases and finally it was rolled into Dhaka where eight

divisional teams took part in the national phase matches.

The upazila, district and division phase matches of the tournament was

completed in September. The champions of upazila, district and division teams

received cash prize along with trophy while the highest scorer and best

player were also awarded with medal.

It’s a historical initiative by the Youth and Sports Ministry to arrange

such kind of tournament in the name of Father of the Nation. Some 1,25,000

players from 5,500 schools across the country took part in the prestigious

tournament.

A total of 40 players have been selected through this tournament and they

will be given special training at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP)

at a later stage. Of them, the ministry is planning to send three booters to

Brazil shortly for higher training.