‘Bangabandhu Corner’ opens at Rajshahi city bhaban

RAJSHAHI, Dec 23, 2018 (BSS)- ‘Bangabandhu Corner’ was formally launched at ground floor of Rajshahi city bhaban today for giving an in depth idea about the life, works and sacrifice of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the public in general.

The corner is enriched with Bangabandhu’s portrait, historic speech of 7th March, photograph of all life and more than 200 books on life and works of Bangabandhu.

At its own initiative, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) authority opened the corner. To mark the occasion, the RCC administration organized a launching ceremony at the corner premises today.

RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and Commissioner of Rajshahi division Nur-Ur-Rahman attended and addressed the function as chief and special guests respectively with RCC Chief Executive Officer Shah Mumin in the chair.

Valiant Freedom Fighters Advocate Abdul Hadi, Prof Zinatunnessa Talukder, Prof Shamsul Alam, Dr Abdul Mannan and Prof Ruhul Amin Pramanik, among many others, were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Liton urged the people to know the life and works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to get nation-building inspiration in life.

He said all the patriotic people must follow the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. They should also hear the speeches of Bangabandhu minutely.

“Apart from a few anti-liberation thugs, the whole nation under the leadership of Bangabandhu fought and brought independence of the country and that’s why the Bangalee nation embraced him as their closest one, affectionately decorating him with the honor of Bangabandhu,” he said.

Recalling the greatest contribution of Bangabandhu to the independence of Bangladesh, he observed that the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman could not be deleted from the people’s mind until Bangladesh exists.