Law and order improve in Rangpur metropolitan city

RANGPUR, Dec 23, 2018 (BSS) – The law and order situation improved
further in Rangpur metropolitan city since the inception of Rangpur
Metropolitan Police (RpMP) on September 16 last.
RpMP officials said the number of crimes committed in RpMP area during
the period stood at 251 against 311 crimes committed during the previous
three months of June, July and August in former Rangpur Kotwali Thana area.
The number of crimes continues to reduce in RpMP area comprising of six
Thanas with addition of Haragachh municipality and Sarai union of Kawnia
upazila and Kallyani union of Pirgachha upazila to former Rangpur Kotwali
Thana area.
The RpMP constitute with 239.72 square kilometres area and six Thanas
(police stations) of Kotwali, Porshuram, Hajirhat, Haragachh, Tazhat and
Mahiganj and several police camps.
“With sincere efforts of police forces and round the clock vigilance
using modern technologies, criminals are being caught quickly as a result of
prompt and successful investigations,” said RpMP Commissioner Abdul Alim
Mahmud.
At the same time, the traffic jam situation substantially improved in
the metropolitan city following excellent coordination among traffic police
personnel and constant monitoring at the RpMP control room using closed
circuit cameras.
After launching of the digitised e-trafficking prosecution system from
second week of October last, drivers are becoming inspired in abiding by
traffic rules further improving traffic managements in the metropolitan city.
“Since launching of the e-trafficking prosecution system, we realised
Taka 12.48 lakh as fines during the period also enabling traffic rules
violators in depositing penalties through U-cash easily in a hassle-free
manner,” Alim added.
During the last two and a half months period till November, RpMP filed
3,546 cases for violation of traffic rules against the number of 1,950 cases
filed during the previous three months in the former Rangpur Kotwali Thana.
“Use of video footages captured by closed circuit cameras and latest
technologies is helping in identifying criminals involved with robbery,
mugging, theft and drug trading to build a crime free Rangpur city,” Alim
added.
Citing an example of prompt action of RpMP, he said three inter-district
dacoits were arrested with stolen goods and a truck within a week using
modern technologies and video footages from different areas of Dhaka, Khulna,
Sirajganj and Bogra districts.
Earlier, unidentified dacoits boarded on a truck looted 25 to 30
batteries of auto rickshaw from two shops at Modern Mour Bridge area in
Tazhat Thana of RpMP in the metropolitan city on November 17 at 4:30 am.
Expressing his firm confidence, Alim said RpMP would be able to earn
confidence of the common citizens in upholding its professional reputation to
ensure law and order for a crime-free Rangpur metropolitan city.