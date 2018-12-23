Law and order improve in Rangpur metropolitan city

RANGPUR, Dec 23, 2018 (BSS) – The law and order situation improved

further in Rangpur metropolitan city since the inception of Rangpur

Metropolitan Police (RpMP) on September 16 last.

RpMP officials said the number of crimes committed in RpMP area during

the period stood at 251 against 311 crimes committed during the previous

three months of June, July and August in former Rangpur Kotwali Thana area.

The number of crimes continues to reduce in RpMP area comprising of six

Thanas with addition of Haragachh municipality and Sarai union of Kawnia

upazila and Kallyani union of Pirgachha upazila to former Rangpur Kotwali

Thana area.

The RpMP constitute with 239.72 square kilometres area and six Thanas

(police stations) of Kotwali, Porshuram, Hajirhat, Haragachh, Tazhat and

Mahiganj and several police camps.

“With sincere efforts of police forces and round the clock vigilance

using modern technologies, criminals are being caught quickly as a result of

prompt and successful investigations,” said RpMP Commissioner Abdul Alim

Mahmud.

At the same time, the traffic jam situation substantially improved in

the metropolitan city following excellent coordination among traffic police

personnel and constant monitoring at the RpMP control room using closed

circuit cameras.

After launching of the digitised e-trafficking prosecution system from

second week of October last, drivers are becoming inspired in abiding by

traffic rules further improving traffic managements in the metropolitan city.

“Since launching of the e-trafficking prosecution system, we realised

Taka 12.48 lakh as fines during the period also enabling traffic rules

violators in depositing penalties through U-cash easily in a hassle-free

manner,” Alim added.

During the last two and a half months period till November, RpMP filed

3,546 cases for violation of traffic rules against the number of 1,950 cases

filed during the previous three months in the former Rangpur Kotwali Thana.

“Use of video footages captured by closed circuit cameras and latest

technologies is helping in identifying criminals involved with robbery,

mugging, theft and drug trading to build a crime free Rangpur city,” Alim

added.

Citing an example of prompt action of RpMP, he said three inter-district

dacoits were arrested with stolen goods and a truck within a week using

modern technologies and video footages from different areas of Dhaka, Khulna,

Sirajganj and Bogra districts.

Earlier, unidentified dacoits boarded on a truck looted 25 to 30

batteries of auto rickshaw from two shops at Modern Mour Bridge area in

Tazhat Thana of RpMP in the metropolitan city on November 17 at 4:30 am.

Expressing his firm confidence, Alim said RpMP would be able to earn

confidence of the common citizens in upholding its professional reputation to

ensure law and order for a crime-free Rangpur metropolitan city.