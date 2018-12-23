Film director Amjad Hossain laid in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, Dec 23, 2018 (BSS) – Eminent film director, powerful actor and writer Amjad Hossain was laid to eternal rest at his home district in Jamalpur this morning.

After Namaj-e-janaja, the renowned actor was buried at Jamalpur municipality graveyard. During his burial actor’s family members, relatives, well wishers and elite were present.

A large number of people from all walks of life joined the Namaj-e-janaja of the actor at around 10:30 am at Jamalpur high school field in the town.

The famed writer, born in Ikbalpur area in Jamalpur town, died at a hospital in Bangkok on December 14.