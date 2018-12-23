16 countries, foreign organizations to monitor Dec 30 polls

DHAKA, Dec 23, 2018 (BSS) -A total of 178 observers representing 16
countries and foreign organizations have applied to the Election Commission
(EC) to monitor the upcoming 11th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.
EC sources said the observers comprise 97 foreigners and 81 local
representatives.
The sources said 32 foreign observers representing international NGO
network-Enfrell will monitor the December 30 polls.
France will deploy four observers, including Bangladeshis, while Japan is
set to engage nine monitors, including five Bangladeshis. Spain will send one
observer while Denmark will engage three monitors including two Bangladeshi.
The sources said Norway has taken a decision of employing two poll
monitors, including one local.
There will be four observers from the US-based International Foundation for
Electoral Systems (IFES) including one foreigner and three locals.
Another US-based research agency-Democracy International (DI)-is expected
to engage 24 poll monitors, including two foreigners and 22 Bangladeshis.
Three foreign observers from the Dependenta Kendall Initiative will monitor
the polls. The Unites States will have 65 observers including 32 foreigners
and 33 Bangladeshis.
Germany will send 8 observers, of them, six are foreigners and two
Bangladeshis. Moreover, there will be four observers from the Netherlands
while two from the European Union.
There will be four observers from the Washington-based International
Republican Institute (IRI) comprising two foreigners and two Bangladeshis.
Switzerland will have six observers, of them, two are foreigners and four
Bangladeshis. There will be seven observers from the Asian Foundation, of
them, two are foreigners and 5 Bangladeshis.