AL holds rally of professionals, intellectuals today

DHAKA, Dec 23, 2018 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) will hold a rally of professionals and intellectuals on the central Shaheed Minar premise in the city at 2.30 pm today ahead of the 11th parliamentary election slated for December 30.

AL Election Conducting Committee’s Sub-committee on Professional Coordination will organize the rally to be addressed by noted professional leaders, intellectuals and eminent citizens of the country, said an AL press release here yesterday.

Convener of the sub-committee Dr. Mashiur Rahman urged all concerned to attend the rally on time.