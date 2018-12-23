PM pledges more prosperity if reelected to power

PIRGANJ, Rangpur, Dec 23, 2018 (BSS) – Prime Minister and Awami League

President Sheikh Hasina today sought vote from all including the youths,

pledging for nation more prosperity as she addressed a second election rally

in Rangpur here.

“I seek vote from all including the youth folk, mothers, sisters and senior

citizens … Please cast your vote for Awami League, we will offer you more

development, prosperity and a beautiful life,” she said while addressing an

election rally at Pirganj High School Ground here this afternoon.

Sheikh Hasina also urged the people to vote for boat to serve the people

again and keep up the pace of development in the country.

She simultaneously expressed her firm belief about the victory of her party

in the December 30 elections saying “the wind appeared favorable as the boat

sailed”. “I believe that Noukar pale hawa legechhe (massive upsurge has been

created in favour of boat) . . . we will be victorious in the polls Insha

Allah,” she said.

The prime minister joined the rally after offering ziarat at the grave of

Dr MA Wazed Mian, an eminent nuclear scientist and her husband, who hailed

from Pirganj in the district.

Earlier, she addressed another election rally at Taragonj Degree College

Ground in Rangpur.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Choudhury who is contesting the

11th parliamentary polls from Pirganj also addressed the rally.

AL Joint Secretaries Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Organizing

Secretaries AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Ahmed Hossain also addressed the meeting

chaired by Acting President of Pirganj Uapzila Awami League Azizur Ranga.

Besides Pirgong Upazila Chairman Nur Mohammad Mondol and noted actors

Ferdous, Purnima and Tareen spoke on the occasion.

The prime minister also made a commitment to take the country towards prosperity by utilizing the strength of the youth folk. “We’ll take the country towards prosperity by utilizing the strength of the youths,” she said, seeking doa (blessing) of all.

“We seek doa from all so that we could ensure welfare of the people … we want to build a hunger and poverty-free ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Bangabandhu,” she said.

The AL president said her government has generated massive employments for the youths. “They now need not to seek job, rather they could provide job to others as we’ve made arrangements of bank loans for them,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the Awami League, founded by Bangabandhu, has earned independence of the country. “The lot of the people is changed, when Awami League comes to power. You’ve seen it over the 10 years,” she said.

The prime minister urged the people to remain alert about the anti-liberation forces and those support “sheaf of paddy” (election symbol of BNP).

“Those who set fire to launches, trains, CNGs (auto-rickshaws) and private cars by pouring petrol are ‘monsters’, not human beings. There will be no room for them as smell of burnt people comes from them,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina added: “The people will have to be careful about them.”

The premier said their (BNP) leader is now in jail after embezzling the orphans’ money, while another leader who was convicted for money laundering, the August 21 grenade attack and the 10-truck arms haul is now fugitive.

“What development and welfare they will make for the country and the people. The countrymen will have to stay alert about them,” she said.

The prime minister said the Jamaat-e-Islami culprits were involved in war

crimes in 1971 and “they carried out massacre and violated our mothers and

sisters during the liberation war”.

She said the BNP-Jamaat together burnt the people to death, torched trucks,

buses, trains and launches, and cut roads and trees in the name of movement

in 2013, 2014 and 2015 to foil the elections and overthrow the government.

Highlighting her government’s tremendous successes in different fields, the

Awami League chief said if her party is reelected, all houses will be

illuminated by 2021 and none will suffer from poverty and diseases.

While talking about the development of Rangpur, the prime minister said her

government has constructed the Bangabandhu Bridge, Teesta Bridge while the

work on upgrading Dhaka-Rangpur Highway into a four-lane one is underway.

“Massive development took place over the last 10 years in the region and

income of the people has increased to a great extent,” she said.

The prime minister said Bangladesh has conquered space by launching

satellite and (Sajeeb Wazed) Joy has a huge contribution to it.

Describing Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury as her daughter, the Awami League

president said: “I am handing over to her to the people of Pirganj because I

will have to leave this seat if I contest from it”.

“So, let the elections be held for once and elect Dr Shirin Sharmin in the

polls…I will continue to serve you as your MP and as my representative, she

(Shirin) will help and work for you as a parliament member,” she said.

In this connection, the premier said Joy and (Saima Hossain) Putul are

helping Shirin Sharmin for the development of Pirganj and will continue to do

it.

After attending the rally in Pirganj, the Awami League president visited

Dinajpur, where she addressed a number of wayside rallies.

She addressed election rallies at Nababganj intersection, Birampur, Ambari,

Fulbari Neemnagar Bus Stand, Hazi Danesh Science and Technology University,

Nashipur Jamtali, Dashmail and Ranir Bandar, and introduced the AL and

Mohajote candidates to the people.

While addressing a huge rally at Taragonj Degree College Ground earlier

this afternoon, Sheikh Hasina urged the countrymen to cast vote for her party

to serve the people again, saying the people’s lot is changed when Awami

League remains in power.

“I seek your vote for boat so we can serve you again,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said her government took massive programmes for overall

development of the northwestern region including greater Rangpur.

“We’ve already constructed many roads and bridges here, while works are

underway to implement many schemes. So, I seek your vote to complete the

unfinished works,” she said.

The premier said there was a time when the northern region was described

as a Monga-prone area “but those bad days have gone”.

“By the grace of Allah, there is no Monga in the region…this has been

possible as you cast vote for Awami League time and again,” she said.

Being the party chief, Sheikh Hasina introduced Awami League candidate from

the constituency Abul Kalam Mohammad Ahsanul Haque Chowdhury Duke and sought

vote for him.

Sheikh Hasina said the country witnessed tremendous development over the

past 10 years and urged the countrymen to give their verdict to keep up the

development spree.

“Do you want to keep up the continuation of development in the country? If

you want it, then you will have to give vote to the Awami League,” she said

while the mammoth crowd raised their hands in a gesture of their supports

with huge applause.

Highlighting her government’s steps for the development of Bangladesh, the

prime minister said the government is taking the country towards uplift and

has made all arrangement for food, education, housing and healthcare for the

people.

“There will not be a single person to remain homeless as we’re constructing

houses for the people through Ashrayan Programme,” she said.

The AL president said the government is distributing textbooks free of

cost among the students from primary to the secondary levels.

“We’re giving elderly allowance, widow allowances and allowance to those

abandoned by husbands so that our mothers and sisters don’t live in

miseries,” she said.

The prime minister said her government is setting up fire stations in all

upazilas of the country while the work of establishing a mosque-cum-Islamic

cultural centre is underway in every upazila.

“We’ve made arrangement for safe drinking water for the people,” she said.

The AL chief said the government has taken steps for generating employment

for the youths and made arrangement for their training.

“We’ve established Kormosangsthan Bank for the youths so that they can

take loan without security money,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the government has taken measures so that the farmers

get fair price of their crops.

“The people are receiving free healthcare services as we’ve set up

community health clinics for them,” she said.