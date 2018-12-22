PM reiterates commitment to independent Palestine

DHAKA, Dec 22, 2018 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated Bangladesh’s “unwavering commitment” to independent Palestine state.

“Bangladesh will continue its support to the cause of Palestine and will always stand by its people,” she said.

The prime minister made the remarks when Grand Mufti of Al Aqsa Mosque and State of Palestine Sheikh Mohamed Ahmed Hossain paid a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence here tonight.

After the meeting, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters.

Sheikh Hasina recalled that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman laid the foundation of relations between the two brotherly countries. “Following his footsteps, we’re continuing our support to Palestine,” she said.

The premier also mentioned Bangabandhu’s deep attachment with Palestinian leader late Yasser Arafat and his firm solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and their legitimate aspirations for an independent Palestine.

She underscored the need for unity among the Muslim Ummah and said if any conflict arises among the Muslim Ummah it can be solved through discussion.

Sheikh Hasina also recalled her meeting with PLO leader Yasser Arafat in a summit in Tunisia.

Expressing satisfaction over the existing relations between Palestine and Bangladesh, the Grand Mufti said: “Bangladesh is our second home.”

He described Bangabandhu as a “great man” and expressed his gratitude to the great leader for his unstinted support to the cause of Palestine.

Highly appreciating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, Sheikh Mohamed Ahmed expressed his belief that she will complete the unfinished tasks of Bangabandhu.

He said every Palestine feels that Bangladesh strongly supports Palestine. “Not only our president, all the people of Palestine invite you to visit Palestine,” he told the premier.

The Grand Mufti invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to a conference on the theme – “Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine”.

After the meeting, he conducted a munajat seeking continued success of the prime minister and the people of Bangladesh.

Sheikh Mohamed Ahmed also presented a scarf inscribed with word ‘Palestine’ to Sheikh Hasina, the press secretary said.

PM’s Political Affairs Adviser HT Imam, PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, Military Secretary Major General Mia Mohammad Zainul Abedin and Palestinian Ambassador in Dhaka Yousef S.Y. Ramadan were present on the occasion.