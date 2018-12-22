PM goes to Rangpur tomorrow to join polls campaigns

DHAKA, Dec 22, 2018 (BSS) – Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina goes to Rangpur tomorrow in the third leg of her election tour.

The Awami League (AL) chief will address two election rallies of her party at Taraganj Degree College Ground at 10 am and Pirganj High School ground at 2 pm, said a press release of AL here today.

The Awami League president kicked off her election campaign from Gopalganj on December 12 by placing wreaths at the shrine of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister urged the party leaders and activists to make the two rallies success.