PM offers ziarat at three shrines in Sylhet

SYLHET, Dec 22, 2018 (BSS) – Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina

offered ziarat at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA), Hazrat Shah Paran (RA) and Hazrat Gazi Borhanuddin (RA) here today.

Sheikh Hasina, who earlier arrived here on a daylong visit in the second leg of her election tour, first went to the mazar of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) in the divisional city this

morning.

She spent there for some time by reciting the holy Quran and offering Fateha and munajat.

Later, the premier visited the mazars of Hazrat Shah Paran (RA) and Hazrat Gazi Borhanuddin (RA) on the outskirts of the city.

She also recited the holy Quran and offered Fateha and munajat there.

Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid, PM’s Energy Advisor Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, ex-chief whip of Jatiya Sangsad Vice-Principal Abdus Shahid, MP, former mayor of Sylhet city Badaruddin Ahmed Qamran, AL Joint Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, AL Organising Secretaries AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Misbahuddin Siraj, Research and Information Secretary Advocate Afzal Hussain, district and city AL leaders and AL candidates from greater Sylhet and secretaries concerned to the prime minister were present.

Thousands of people standing on both sides of the road greeted the Premier on her way to the three shrines by chanting slogans and clapping.

The Awami League (AL) chief will address an election rally of her party at Sylhet Government Alia Madrasa Ground at 2:30 pm.