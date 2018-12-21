If elected, BNP will plunge country into darkness: Quader

NOAKHALI, Dec 21, 2018 (BSS)- Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said if BNP is elected, the country would be plunged into darkness.

“BNP does politics of killings. If BNP comes to power, the country will be a safe haven of terrorists and militants,” he told an election rally on Narasinghapur Government Primary School ground under Chaprashirhat union of Kabirhat upazila under his constituency.

Quader said the people will not vote in favour of those who killed people hurling petrol bombs and carrying out subversive activities.

The AL general secretary said BNP has become perplexed witnessing the mass wave for Awami League’s election symbol boat.

BNP is now hatching conspiracy to stay away from the election on different lame excuses, he added.

Quader also sought votes for pro-liberation forces in the upcoming election for the continuation of the current development trend in the country.

Krishak League central committee vice-president Dr AKM Zafar Ullah, Kabirhat upazila unit Awami League general secretary and municipality mayor Jahirul Haque Raihan, Zila Parishad member Ala Box Titu, Kabirhat upazila parishad vice-chairman Mafiz Ullah and Chaprashirhat union parishad chairman Mahiuddin Titu were present, among others.