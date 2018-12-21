EC Kabita Khanam urges males not to influence female voters

KHULNA, Dec 21, 2018(BSS) – Election Commissioner (EC) Begum Kabita Khanam today urged the male voters not to influence female voters so that they can exercise their voting rights independently in the upcoming national polls.

“In our society usually husbands give instruction to their wives to cast their votes in favour of the candidates to whom they (husbands) like. Now-a-days it is not acceptable,” she told a discussion at a city hotel.

She also asked all concerned to look into the matter so that women or physically challenged people do not fall sick due to long queue at the polling stations.

Election commission and UNDP arranged the meeting with regional Election Commissioner of Khulna Md Muzibur Rahman in the chair.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Lokman Hossain Mia, Khulna Range DIG of Police Md Didar Ahmed, Acting Police Commissioner Sarder Rakibul Islam, Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain, Police Super S M Shafiullah, Representative of UNDP Asuko Hira Gaowa and Professor of Khulna university Begum Hosne Ara, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Additional election commissioner of regional election office Md Monir Hossain conducted the meeting.