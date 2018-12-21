Met office predicts partly cloudy sky

DHAKA, Dec 21, 2018 (BSS) – Weather may remain dry with temporary partly

cloudy sky over the country.

Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country during mid night

to tomorrow morning.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may rise

slightly over the country, said a Met bulletin.

Country’s highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 27.3 degree Celsius

at Sitakunda and today’s minimum temperature is 9.2 degree Celsius at

Jashore.

The sun sets today at 5:16 pm and rises at 6:37 am tomorrow in the

capital.