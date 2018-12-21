Met office predicts partly cloudy sky

DHAKA, Dec 21, 2018 (BSS) – Weather may remain dry with temporary partly
cloudy sky over the country.
Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country during mid night
to tomorrow morning.
Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may rise
slightly over the country, said a Met bulletin.
Country’s highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 27.3 degree Celsius
at Sitakunda and today’s minimum temperature is 9.2 degree Celsius at
Jashore.
The sun sets today at 5:16 pm and rises at 6:37 am tomorrow in the
capital.