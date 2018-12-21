Admission on autism at DU till Jan 6

DHAKA, Dec 21, 2018 (BSS) – The admission into the newly introduced advanced course on Disability, Autism and Inclusive Education under the Special Education Department of Institute of Education and Research (IER) at the Dhaka University will continue till January 06.

A circular was published in two national dailies in November to this end, said an IER press release.

Applicants can see details of the admission process at the university’s website: info.iersped@du.ac.bd or can contact by dialing phone nos: 01715402367 and 01871251471, the release added.