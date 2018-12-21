Spanish cabinet to meet in Catalonia amid separatist protests

BARCELONA, Dec 21, 2018 (BSS/AFP) – Catalan pro-independence groups plan

to protest and block roads in Barcelona on Friday as Spanish Prime Minister

Pedro Sanchez holds a cabinet meeting in the city under tight security.

The weekly cabinet meeting usually takes place in Madrid but Sanchez’s six-

month-old Socialist government decided to hold it in the Catalan capital as

part of its efforts to reduce tensions in Catalonia, which last year made a

failed attempt to break away from Spain.

Sanchez and the head of Catalonia’s separatist government, Quim Torra, have

expressed commitment to an “effective dialogue” to try to resolve the dispute

over the wealthy region’s status within Spain, after the two men held talks

in Barcelona on Thursday night.

The government will use the cabinet meeting which will get underway at 10

am (0900 GMT) to approve a 22 percent increase in the minimum wage, a pay

hike for public workers and announce investments in infrastructure projects

in Catalonia, which is home to some 7.5 million people and has its own

language.

But the timing of the meeting — a year to the day after Madrid held snap

elections in the region after blocking its move for independence — has been

called “a provocation” by separatist leaders.

– ‘Ungovernable’ –

A radical separatist group, the Committees for the Defence of the Republic

(CDRs), has vowed to try to stop the cabinet meeting from going ahead by

circling the building where it will be held.

The group has blocked highways and railways in the past, and tried to enter

the Catalan regional parliament by force.

“We will be ungovernable on December 21,” the group has repeatedly tweeted.

Grassroots separatist organisation ANC, which has previously staged massive

pro-independence street demonstrations in Barcelona, has urged supporters to

block the streets of Barcelona on Friday with their vehicles.

About 20 pro-independence groups, including the ANC, called on their

supporters to march through the streets of Barcelona at 6 pm (1700 GMT).

Amid fears of violence on the part of radical separatists, the Spanish

government has sent police reinforcements to Barcelona and Catalan leaders

have repeated their call for peaceful protests.

– Divergent positions –

Catalonia declared independence in October 2017 but to no avail after

pushing ahead with a banned independence referendum.

Sanchez took office as prime minister eight months later after winning a

surprise vote of no-confidence against the previous conservative government

with the support of Catalan separatist parties.

He initially adopted a more conciliatory tone towards Catalonia than his

conservative predecessor but the effort to ease tensions with Catalonia

eventually hit a wall.

Catalan separatists also announced that they would not vote in favour of

the leader’s 2019 budget after public prosecutors in November called for

stiff prison sentences for 18 pro-independence leaders facing trial over the

region’s failed secession bid.

Sanchez adopted a harder line after far-right and anti-separatist party Vox

won seats for the first time earlier this month in a regional election in

Andalusia, a Socialist stronghold.

During a recent debate in parliament, Sanchez compared Catalonia’s break-

away movement to Britain’s campaign to leave the European Union. Both were

built on “a tale of invented grievances, magnified by manipulation”, he said.

His tone changed after his meeting with Torra, although the solutions to

the Catalan conflict proposed by the two leaders remain distinct.

Sanchez has proposed giving Catalonia more powers while Torra wants a

legally binding referendum on independence.

“We know that the initial positions are very divergent but we have to see

how we advance,” Catalan government spokeswoman Elsa Artadi said.