Afif Cup Golf Tournament begins in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Dec 21, 2018 (BSS) – The three-day “5th Afif Victory Day Cup Golf

Tournament-2018” kicked off this morning on the Rangpur Golf and Country Club

(RGCC) ground in the city.

Renowned company ‘Drubo Constructions’ sponsoring the tournament, a press

release said.

More than 100 contestants including males, females, junior and sub-junior

golfers are participating in the gents, ladies, junior and sub-junior groups

of the three-day tournament.

Rangpur Area Commander, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 66 Infantry

Division and President of RGCC Major General Md. Masud Razzaque formally

inaugurated the tournament as the chief guest.

High officials of the ‘Drubo Constructions’, officials of Rangpur GCC,

participating golfers and other invited guests, among others, attended the

inaugural ceremony.